Armed man fleeing traffic stop prompts large police presence in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large number of police descended on a street in the Parramore neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
An Orlando police officer called for assistance around 4:30 p.m. near Bentley Street and Lee Avenue, prompting the response.
Skywitness video showed more than 12 police squad cars in the area.
Orlando police said a suspect armed with a firearm fled a traffic stop.
Police said he was apprehended and arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
