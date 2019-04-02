  • Armed man fleeing traffic stop prompts large police presence in Parramore

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A large number of police descended on a street in the Parramore neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. 

    An Orlando police officer called for assistance around 4:30 p.m. near Bentley Street and Lee Avenue, prompting the response. 

    Skywitness video showed more than 12 police squad cars in the area. 

    Orlando police said a suspect armed with a firearm fled a traffic stop. 

    Police said he was apprehended and arrested. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

