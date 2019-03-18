  • Armed man in deputy-involved shooting dies in hospital, Lake County deputies say

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    CLERMONT, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating what led to a deputy-involved fatal shooting in a Lake County apartment complex.

     

    Luis Rivera-Melendez, 34, died at the hospital, authorities said.   

     

    Investigators said a Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy shot Rivera-Melendez Sunday at about 1:45 p.m. at the Carrington at Four Corners on Macon Street near U.S. 27.

     

    The incident started about a mile away from where the shooting happened, authorities said. Investigators said Rivera-Melendez was involved in a domestic violence investigation, and when the deputy approached him, Rivera-Melendez confronted the deputy with a gun.

     

    The deputy then opened fire.

    Neighbors who witnessed the shooting spoke with Channel 9.

     

    “Kind of scary. I've lived here for three years and I've never seen anything like this. I mean literally no problems ever here, and then, like, you see this and it's kind of like, ‘What happened?’" neighbor Matt Ray said.

     

    Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not wear body cameras, Channel 9 found out.

     

    “Popping noise for sure. Probably like five, six pops. It was like, ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom!’ And, I was like, ‘What the heck?’” Ray said.

     

    The deputy was not injured. 

     

