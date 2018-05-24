  • Armed man in Florida McDonald's told people to 'get out of my country'

    Updated:
    ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man faces multiple charges after sheriff's deputies say he threatened two McDonald's customers with a stun gun and knife and yelled "get out of my country."

    Mohamed Galal and Zeyad Said told St. Johns Sheriff's deputies that John Jay Smith, 60, approached them while holding a knife and asked if they were "American boys." An arrest report says Smith yelled that they "don't deserve American food."

    Related Headlines

    Read: McDonald's not ready to let go of plastic straws

    While being arrested, the report says Smith said "they killed my son," a U.S. Marine who died while in combat in Afghanistan.

    Smith faces charges of aggravated assault, trespassing and burglary.

    Prosecutors will determine whether the incident was a hate crime.

    << Download the WFTV News and Weather apps>>

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Armed man in Florida McDonald's told people to 'get out of my country'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Missing Mexican woman's body found in Utah canyon

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Trump opens door to diplomacy with North Korea

  • Headline Goes Here

    APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint made over 2017 reporter attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michelle Obama unveils cover for upcoming memoir