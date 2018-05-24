Armed man in Florida McDonald's told people to 'get out of my country'

Mohamed Galal and Zeyad Said told St. Johns Sheriff's deputies that John Jay Smith, 60, approached them while holding a knife and asked if they were "American boys." An arrest report says Smith yelled that they "don't deserve American food."
While being arrested, the report says Smith said "they killed my son," a U.S. Marine who died while in combat in Afghanistan.
Smith faces charges of aggravated assault, trespassing and burglary.
Prosecutors will determine whether the incident was a hate crime.
