Armed man jumps on hood of woman's car in busy Ocala intersection, fires into another car: Police

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man with a gun jumped on the hood of a woman’s car and fired a shot into another car in the middle of a busy Ocala intersection, police said.
Police said Maurias Hutchinson, 27, was jumping around in the intersection of 27th Avenue and West Silver Springs Boulevard on Sept. 6.
Surveillance video shows Hutchinson trying to open the passenger side doors of a car, which were locked. Police said he shot into the passenger window of a car, missing the driver.
The woman, unhurt, sped off and called police when she got home.
The video then shows Hutchinson jumping onto the hood of a car approaching the intersection.
“You can only imagine driving down the road and a man approaches with a firearm,” said Meghan Shay from the Ocala Police Department. “Really sorry for these citizens that they had to go through that.”
Police credit people who quickly called 911.
“We had an officer on scene within a minute and a half of this happening, so that would not have been possible without these citizens acting quickly and calling us right away,” Shay said.
Police said Hutchinson was under the influence of “serious substances,” but did not elaborate. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder.
