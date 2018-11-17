  • Armed man robs students on West Orange Trail near Ocoee

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed multiple students early Friday on the West Orange Trail near Ocoee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the robbery was reported shortly after 7:15 a.m. near the Ocoee Apopka Road trail entrance, not far from Ocoee High School.

    The robber was hiding on a dirt path and robbed the students as they walked on the trail, investigators said.

    The man is described as skinny and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

    Witnesses said he wore a hood on his head and was possibly wearing a surgical mask. They said he fled in a red, four-door vehicle with possible rear-end damage.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

