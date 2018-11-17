Armed man robs students on West Orange Trail near Ocoee

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed multiple students early Friday on the West Orange Trail near Ocoee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the robbery was reported shortly after 7:15 a.m. near the Ocoee Apopka Road trail entrance, not far from Ocoee High School.
The robber was hiding on a dirt path and robbed the students as they walked on the trail, investigators said.
The man is described as skinny and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall.
Witnesses said he wore a hood on his head and was possibly wearing a surgical mask. They said he fled in a red, four-door vehicle with possible rear-end damage.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
On November 16, 2018, 7:20AM, an armed robbery occurred on the West Orange Trail near Ocoee Apopka Rd near the entrance. A masked male was hiding in a dirt path on the trail and robbed multiple students at gunpoint as they walked down the trail. Call Crimeline! 800-423-8477 pic.twitter.com/Gtywi6C34B— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 17, 2018
