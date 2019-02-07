DAVENPORT, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday morning bringing a six-hour standoff with Polk County deputies to an end.
Deputies said the man shot at deputies when they arrived on scene responding to a family disturbance and then barricaded himself in the home alone around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Related Headlines
-
Florida prep school headmaster known as ‘Pastor Tiger' accused of…
-
Former Polk County counselor facing 180 charges in connection to child…
-
'The doctor said he was playing': Inmate's death raises concerns about…
-
Driver strikes teen girl with SUV, leaves her in watery ditch, deputies say
-
Forklift unloading solar panels in Polk County catches fire, does $2…
Deputies said no one was injured when the man opened fire outside the home, which is located in the West Haven subdivision of Davenport. That’s just a five-minute drive from Champions Gate.
TRENDING NOW:
- A 'rocky' marriage, a disturbing crime scene: Wife of UCF executive arrested for murder
- Ormond Beach man accused in plot to rape 3-year-old girl, deputies say
- ‘His own little coffin of snow’: Teen, parents charged in killing of 7-year-old over Bible verses
- VIDEO: Man asks if school where wife worked played role in her cancer diagnosis
Deputies said the man walked out of the house around 4:15 a.m. They said he is being interviewed by detectives.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.
The standoff is over. According to @PolkCoSheriff the man gave himself up and walked out of the home, but not before his windows were blown out. Deputies say he shot at them when they first got to the house in the West Haven subdivision just outside Champions Gate. pic.twitter.com/zEHUurwZBh— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) February 7, 2019
.@PolkCoSheriff deputies, @HainesCityDP and #FDLE agents are dealing with an armed man who barricaded inside a house near Champions Gate. He’s been shooting at law enforcement. The standoff is in its 8th hour pic.twitter.com/Fi9f0cZRs8— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) February 7, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}