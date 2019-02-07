  • Man arrested after shooting at deputies, barricading himself in Davenport home, deputies say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    DAVENPORT, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday morning bringing a six-hour standoff with Polk County deputies to an end.

    Deputies said the man shot at deputies when they arrived on scene responding to a family disturbance and then barricaded himself in the home alone around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

    Deputies said no one was injured when the man opened fire outside the home, which is located in the West Haven subdivision of Davenport. That’s just a five-minute drive from Champions Gate.

    Deputies said the man walked out of the house around 4:15 a.m. They said he is being interviewed by detectives.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.

