Armed man shot by Bartow police officers dies of his injuries

BARTOW, Fla. — A 32-year-old man who was shot by Bartow police officers Monday after he pointed a gun at them died of his injuries later that day, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Investigators said Joshua Lee Walker threatened his mother while demanding that he be able to use her vehicle.

They said he then stole a vehicle from a couple at a liquor store and crashed the car into two vehicles on U.S. Highway 98.

Officials said Walker pointed a gun at two Bartow officers who responded to the incident, and they shot him.

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

No one else was injured.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Walker had eight prior felony convictions and several arrest warrants.

The 10th Judicial Circuit’s Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

