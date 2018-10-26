  • Armed man sought as police respond to domestic disturbance in Orlando

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are searching for an armed man who may have fired shots as police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday. 

    Officers were called to a home on the 3900 block of WD Judge Drive at about 3 p.m. 

    They said a man was outside the home armed with a gun and that shots were fired. 

    Police said the man ran from the scene and they believe he may be in an apartment. 

    A heavy police presence remained in the area. 

    No other details were released. 

