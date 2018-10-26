Armed man sought as police respond to domestic disturbance in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are searching for an armed man who may have fired shots as police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday.
Officers were called to a home on the 3900 block of WD Judge Drive at about 3 p.m.
They said a man was outside the home armed with a gun and that shots were fired.
Police said the man ran from the scene and they believe he may be in an apartment.
A heavy police presence remained in the area.
No other details were released.
In reference to the police presence at the 3900 block of WD Judge Dr, please stay away from the area. Additional information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/pAkrawzDnT— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 26, 2018
