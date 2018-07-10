Armed robber barricades himself in home at The Villages, deputies say

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - An armed robber barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday in the Village of Belle Glade, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the man robbed the night manager at the Belle Glade County Club on Moyer Loop in The Villages.
The robber then ran to a home in a nearby neighborhood, deputies said.
Authorities believe the man is inside the home alone.
No further information has been released.
