Armed robbery suspect sought after crash near Casselberry Walmart

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An armed robbery suspect fleeing police crashed outside a Casselberry Walmart Tuesday afternoon, Winter Park police said.
The robbery occurred in a Winter Park parking lot around 3 p.m., police said.
The suspect fled in a vehicle and was located shortly thereafter by a Winter Park police officer, who tried to pull the suspect over, police said.
Police said the suspect fled north on North Lakemont Avenue, which turns into Lake Howell Road in Seminole County.
The suspect then crashed behind the Walmart on State Road 436 in Casselberry, police said.
Casselberry and Winter Park police, as well as the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, are searching for the suspect near the Walmart.
