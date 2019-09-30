Armed suspect fleeing traffic stop shot by Cocoa police officer, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa police officer shot an armed man in the leg after he fled a traffic stop Sunday night, the Cocoa Police Department said.
Officers said they attempted to pull over the suspect, identified as Dana King, 44, around 11:45 p.m. on Pineda Street. They said King fled, bailed from the car and ran into the backyard of a nearby home.
The responding officer said he ordered King, who was seen with a firearm, to stop several times before firing his gun.
Police said King was detained after he was struck in the leg. Officers said King is expected to recover and will face multiple felony charges. They said King is a convicted felon with a criminal record dating back to 1994.
"When you have a police officer telling you, giving you lawful commands to stop and comply, and he failed to comply for whatever reason, and then the weapon display, there are consequences with those actions," said Yvonne Martinez with the Cocoa Police Department.
Officers said they secured a weapon that was found next to the suspect.
The department said the officer, who's worked for the department for at least a decade, was not injured and has been placed on routine administrative leave per protocol.
Officials said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
