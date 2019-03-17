  • BREAKING NEWS: Armed suspect injured in deputy-involved shooting near Clermont, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man with a handgun was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Lake County on Sunday, officials said.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Macon Street near U.S. 27.

    During an investigation into an alleged domestic violence situation, a suspect was shot by a deputy, officials said.

    A spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was not injured in the shooting.

    Deputies said the suspect was taken to a hospital.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident, deputies said.

