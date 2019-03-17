BREAKING NEWS: Armed suspect injured in deputy-involved shooting near Clermont, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man with a handgun was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Lake County on Sunday, officials said.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Macon Street near U.S. 27.
Related Headlines
During an investigation into an alleged domestic violence situation, a suspect was shot by a deputy, officials said.
TRENDING NOW:
- New Zealand shootings: Death toll rises to 49 in attacks at 2 mosques
- ‘Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after armed robbery, shooting in Orange County, deputies say
- 'I killed my mom, she's dead': Documents say Eustis man attempted to strangle pregnant stepmother
- Video: Classes canceled after Lake Mary High student, 17, shot, killed herself, deputies say
A spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was not injured in the shooting.
Deputies said the suspect was taken to a hospital.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident, deputies said.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}