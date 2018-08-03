Arrest made after concerned citizens report man setting cat on fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after residents saw him set fire to a cat behind bushes in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.
Andrew Francis Pearson, 38, was arrested after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from concerned citizens living in the 2500 block of Maitland Crossing Way, deputies said.
According to a Facebook post by OCSO, “They reported they saw a man setting a cat on fire behind some bushes. Then, some reported they saw the same man driving over an object, possibly an animal.”
Orange County Animal Services provided medical care to the cat. The animal suffered from burns, stab wounds and other injuries, officials said.
“We are sorry to say due to the severity of the injuries the cat was euthanized. We thank the good people who saw something suspicious and said something, despite the outcome,” the OCSO wrote in the post.
