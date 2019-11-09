Arrest made in 2017 murder of DeLand woman whose car was intentionally set on fire, police say

DELAND, Fla. - A man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder of a DeLand murder has been arrested.
Police said 51-year-old Bernard Thomas was taken into custody on separate warrants Friday in Brevard County.
Officials learned of Thomas' arrest and were able to tie him to the death of Tracy Adams, who died from her injuries in 2017 after her car was set ablaze.
Thomas faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.
