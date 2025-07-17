Arrest made in Orange County homicide case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with a homicide back in June.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Joshua Vincent Del Rio on a homicide warrant Tuesday.

He was taken to Orange County Central Operations, where detectives interviewed him.

After the interview, he was charged with first-degree murder and was later transported to Orange County jail.

Del Rio is accused of killing 64-year-old Eduardo Arriaga on June 09, 2025.

The investigation is ongoing as officials have not released the cause of death.

