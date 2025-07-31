Arrest record sealing, expungement clinic happening in Lake County

TAVARES, Fla. — There will be a Lake County sealing and expungement clinic to help people whose arrest records are interfering with job searches.

The clinic will be on Saturday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse jury room, located at 550 W. Main Street in Tavares.

Attendees can meet with an attorney who will determine if they are eligible to have their charges sealed or expunged. If so, the attorney will help fill out the application.

To participate in the clinic, the criminal case must have occurred in Lake County.

Pre-registration is highly recommended and may be done ay this link.

