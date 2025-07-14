Arrest record sealing, expungement clinic happening in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Community Legal Services is hosting another sealing and expungement clinic to help people whose arrest records are interfering with job searches.

If your adjudication was withheld or the charges were dropped, you may qualify for your charge to be sealed or expunged.

Community Legal Services will be hosting the clinic in partnership with Sanford District 2 Commissioner Kerry Wiggins Sr. It will be at 4 p.m. July 17 at Dr. Velma H. Williams Westside Community Center located at 919 South Persimmon Ave. in Sanford.

You can pre-register at this link or by calling 352-509-9865.

Your charge must be a Seminole County charge.

