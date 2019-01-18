Arson investigation underway after abandoned house catches fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Arson investigators have been called after fire destroyed an abandoned home in Orange County Friday, firefighters said.
Orange County firefighters responded to the home on B C Terry Road around 12:10 p.m., investigators said.
When fire crews arrived, they found the home full-involved with fire with black smoke pouring from the structure, firefighters said.
Officials said the fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.
The home is abandoned, and no one was inside at the time of the fire, investigators said.
Officials said the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives will be notified to conduct an investigation.
#HouseFire: 552 B C Terry Rd. Units were dispatched at 12:10 p.m. to an abandoned, fully involved home; heavy fire and black smoke. Knockdown on fire, no reported injuries, nor transports. Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives will be notified to conduct an investigation. pic.twitter.com/Nh4XINI1rL— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 18, 2019
