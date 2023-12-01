Artemis 2 astronauts sign rocket hardware ahead of planned moon mission

The astronauts heading to orbit around the moon in 2024 have signed their rocket hardware.

This week, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen visited NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

They signed the Orion stage adapter.

It’s part of the rocket that will launch them into space during the Artemis 2 mission.

Artemis 2 is currently set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast next year.

