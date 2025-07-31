Artemis II astronauts back on Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen have returned to Florida’s Space Coast as preparations continue for their 10-day mission around the Moon.

The crew is currently participating in a Multi-Payload Processing Facility test inside the Orion spacecraft, marking a significant step in their mission preparation.

This mission is considered crucial for the country, as stated by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman.

“We are proud to be a part of this crew and this mission, and this is a very important mission for the country,” said NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover commented, “We don’t know what a year from now is going to look like, a year and a half from now, but we know exactly what we have to do for the next six months, and we’re a part of a team that is focused and knows what we had to do.”

Their return comes amid workforce reductions at NASA, with 20% of employees opting to voluntarily leave the agency.

This has raised concerns about the impact on the mission and the agency’s operations.

When asked about the Deferred Resignation Program (DRP), Wiseman acknowledged the departure of friends from the agency but reassured that the team leadership remains intact and sound.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding workforce changes, the Artemis II team remains focused on ensuring mission success, with Glover emphasizing the importance of concentrating on factors within their control.

