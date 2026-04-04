CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — This afternoon, the Artemis II crew woke up shortly before 3p.m. and quickly began their routine spacecraft activities, including a wastewater dump.

Mission managers also used this time to make a crucial decision: verifying that Orion is prepared to transport astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen from high Earth orbit toward the Moon.

Artemis II crew wakes up, performs wastewater dump as Orion prepares for moon journey This afternoon, the Artemis II crew woke up shortly before 3p.m. and quickly began their routine spacecraft activities, including a wastewater dump. (WFTV)

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