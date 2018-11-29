0 As Cyber Monday bounty arrives, police hope doorbell cameras will ward off porch pirates

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Millions of Cyber Monday packages are starting to show up on doorsteps, and thieves are on the lookout for those deliveries.

Officials said doorbell cameras are helping them catch so-called porch pirates.

West Melbourne police said video recorded by a doorbell camera shows Robert Charlton riding up to a home on a bike Monday afternoon.

It takes him only seconds to pick up a package that had just been delivered, investigators said.

The homeowner got a notification and called police, who said they were able to locate and arrest Charlton.

Police said it's not unusual to catch somebody red-handed in these types of crimes.

In this particular case, the homeowner was able to relay the information to law enforcement quickly and give a good description.

"It may not protect me from having a package stolen, but it will help me to find who stole that package," said Paul Furukawa, who owns a doorbell camera.

Officials said thieves typically strike during the day.

Tim Casey, of Central Florida Home Theater, said he installs doorbell cameras, costing about several hundred dollars apiece.

"I think it's worth it," he said. "It's not that much money to give you a little bit of an edge over what's going on, because it's not that it happens often, it happens all the time."

Officials said they hope the cameras will deter thieves.

