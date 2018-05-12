  • Ask me anything: Anchor Greg Warmoth answers redditors' questions

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth logged on to Reddit Thursday to answer redditors' questions about in an AMA (ask me anything) post.

    Read: Action 9's Todd Ulrich answers redditors' questions about restaurant violations

    Read some of his responses below.

    Click here to read the full Reddit thread.

    Download: Free WFTV news app

    Comment from discussion I'm Greg Warmoth, anchor for Channel 9 Eyewitness News. AMA!.
    Comment from discussion I'm Greg Warmoth, anchor for Channel 9 Eyewitness News. AMA!.
    Comment from discussion I'm Greg Warmoth, anchor for Channel 9 Eyewitness News. AMA!.
    Comment from discussion I'm Greg Warmoth, anchor for Channel 9 Eyewitness News. AMA!.
    Comment from discussion I'm Greg Warmoth, anchor for Channel 9 Eyewitness News. AMA!.
    Comment from discussion I'm Greg Warmoth, anchor for Channel 9 Eyewitness News. AMA!.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ask me anything: Anchor Greg Warmoth answers redditors' questions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for toddler last seen at park near downtown Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Dragon float catches fire during parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother's Day 2018: Which restaurants offer moms deals or freebies?