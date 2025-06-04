Astronauts in quarantine ahead of Axiom-4 mission to ISS

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The crew members of Axiom-4 are in quarantine ahead of their launch next week to the International Space Station.

The astronauts will spend two weeks aboard the ISS conducting 60 experiments during their commercial flight.

The international crew will include representatives from the United States, India, Poland, and Hungary.

It will be led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson.

“Each mission we have builds on the last, expanding our capabilities and deepening our understanding of how we can sustainably live and work in space,” Whitson said Tuesday at a news conference.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be used to launch the mission from Kennedy Space Center.

Axiom-4 is scheduled to lift off on June 10 at 8:22 a.m.

