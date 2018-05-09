At least 1 person injured in Ocala shooting

OCALA, Fla. - At least one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening, the Ocala Police Department said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m. near Southwest 12th and Southwest 6th avenues, police said.
Investigators said residents reported hearing multiple gunshots before a vehicle crashed nearby. They said a man in the vehicle had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.
Police said it's possible two people were hit by the vehicle.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
