At least 1 injured in shooting outside grocery store near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - At least one person was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting outside a grocery store in the Callahan neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said the shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. outside Sunlife Grocery at North Parramore Avenue and West Jefferson Street.
Witnesses told Channel 9 two men were fighting across the street from the store, and the fight moved into the store's parking lot.
They said a man was shot in the leg while running toward the store to try to take cover, and a gunman drove away in a van.
Police said the victim is expected to survive.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Shooting outside grocery store near downtown Orlando. At least one wounded. @OrlandoPolice investigating. We’ll bring you what we learn on Eyewitness News at Noon. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/t1sGefUudO— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 7, 2019
