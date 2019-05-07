  • At least 1 injured in shooting outside grocery store near downtown Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - At least one person was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting outside a grocery store in the Callahan neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said the shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. outside Sunlife Grocery at North Parramore Avenue and West Jefferson Street.

    Witnesses told Channel 9 two men were fighting across the street from the store, and the fight moved into the store's parking lot.

    They said a man was shot in the leg while running toward the store to try to take cover, and a gunman drove away in a van.

    Police said the victim is expected to survive.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

