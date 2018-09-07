0 At Your Desk: Friday, Sept. 7

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:



WEST COLONIAL SHOOTING: A woman was shot Thursday on West Colonial Drive near Mercy Drive in Orlando. The investigation held up traffic for hours. Here's what we know about the victim.

BYE, BO "BANDIT": Actor Burt Reynolds, famous for his roles in films like "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Boogie Nights,” died Thursday at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida, according to multiple news reports. He was 82. Here are some thins you may not have known about his life and career.

WHAT'S UP WITH FLORENCE?: Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic. Though weakened to a tropical storm, Florence is expected to regain hurricane strength as it nears Bermuda. Forecasters say it's too soon to tell where the storm will go because there's still a lot of uncertainty in its long-term track.

GIRAFFE ATTACK: A mother and her 3-year-old son were critically injured when a giraffe trampled them after they may have gotten too close to the giraffe’s two-month-old calf. Experts believe the giraffe felt its calf was being threatened. Here are updates on the mother and son's condition.

HOMICIDE ARREST: An Orlando man fatally shot another man in the face before wrapping his body in a shower curtain and blanket and burying it in a shallow grave, detectives said. The suspect's wife told police he had been acting strangely and left her an ominous voicemail before skipping town.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum will be in Orlando this weekend to kickoff his campaign. It'll be his first rally with his running mate, Orlando-area businessman Chris King. The big announcements from both gubernatorial candidates.

DISNEY RAISES: Thousands of Walt Disney World workers on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a new contract that increases the starting minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next three years.

AFTERNOON STORMS: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry is tracking your weekend forecast and is keeping a close eye on what's churning in the Atlantic. Watch his full forecast on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: We're tracking the tropics! Stay with Channel 9:

Florence Update: The good news is that Florence has weakened, but it’s expected to restrengthen. The weakening has led to MORE UNCERTAINTY in its track! Please keep that in mind...always watching for you!! Never take your eye off the ball. pic.twitter.com/pXowUs3ySU — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 7, 2018

