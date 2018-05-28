ATF: Man accused of selling guns illegally in Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Central Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly selling thousands of dollars worth of guns and accessories illegally, according to an arrest report.
Chad Talbot was arrested after he allegedly sold more than $9,000 worth of guns and accessories to undercover agents working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Publix parking lots in Osceola and Polk counties, the report states.
The ATF agent alleges that Talbot acquired firearms called “lower receivers” and used the parts from them to manufacture pistols and rifles, the arrest report states.
Talbot was selling the weapons in the area around Kissimmee and Orlando, agents allege.
During one transaction with undercover agents, Talbot sold a Glock auto switch machine gun, an AM-15 multicaliber short-barrel rifle and a silencer in exchange for $1,320, the report states.
Court records show authorities arrested him in the parking lot of the Publix at 8301 Champions Gate Boulevard on Thursday.
