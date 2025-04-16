Atlanta hospitality group to bring ‘Miami and Vegas type vibe’ to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Gems Hospitality Group, an Atlanta company founded in 2022 with restaurant and bar endeavors in the Southeast, has set its sights on downtown Orlando for its next nightlife venture.

Cosmo Lounge — one of Gems’ flagship brands — already has a presence at 7513 International Drive as Cosmo Hookah Lounge & Bar. CEO Junaid “Jay” Charaniya could not be reached for comment prior to publication, but a company shareholder, Narendra Modha, told Orlando Business Journal he and his partners have signed a lease with property owner Team Market Group for a space on East Pine Street. Team Market Group could not be reached for confirmation.

“We are renovating and working on permit applications,” said Modha of the new business. “It will open as Cosmo Downtown in about 20 or 25 days.”

