Atlantic stirs with more storm threats as Hurricane Erin fizzles out

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Erin slowly fizzles out in the Atlantic, Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring three other areas of interest.

Invest 90L is anticipated to develop into at least a tropical depression this weekend.

The disturbance is projected to remain east of the Florida peninsula as it moves through the western Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Invest 99L, a well-organized system of showers and storms in the Central Atlantic, is likely to develop as it moves westward towards the Lesser Antilles early next week.

The exact timeline for the development of both Invest 90L and Invest 99L remains uncertain, as does their specific impacts on Bermuda and the Lesser Antilles.

Another small disturbance in the central Atlantic has a small chance to develop over the next few days.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all tropical activity and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

