Attempted robbery suspect is on the loose, says Orange County Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Deputies are on the lookout for an attempted robbery suspect Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man with a mask walking into the Truist Bank on South John Young Parkway around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say the person flashed a weapon at the bank teller and showed them a note on his phone demanding money.

Truist Bank Attempted Robbery on John Young Parkway (WFTV)

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

