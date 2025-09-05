Attorney General announces boost to anti-smuggling task force in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Attorney General Pam Bondi announced an expansion of a special task force “Joint Task Force Alpha to combat human smuggling.

Bondi spoke in Tampa, highlighting the importance of increasing resources to combat trafficking operations.

She stated that the task force will receive more resources to enhance its capabilities in combating human smuggling.

Recently, 12 individuals were charged in Tampa in connection with an international smuggling operation that generated millions in illegal profits.

