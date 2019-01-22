Attorney John Morgan wants Florida voters to decide on higher minimum wage in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando attorney John Morgan is calling for a ballot initiative that would let Florida voters decide on whether to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Morgan said he gathered around 120,000 signatures on a petition for the higher minimum wage. The state Supreme Court only required 76,000 to consider a constiutional amendment.
If everything goes according to plan, the amendment would appear on the November 2020 ballot, along with the presidential election and other state-level races. If voters approve the measure, Morgan said the minimum wage would increase one dollar per year until it reaches $15 per hour.
"It gives people the right to work with dignity," Morgan said. "To have food, to have medicine, to have clothing, to have decent shelter."
Morgan said taxpayers are alrady supplementing the burden for families who cannot afford things like food or childcare. He believes busineses should be paying for that, rather than taxpayer-funded foodstamps.
Morgan said he is already raising the minimum wage at his own law firm. His employees already earning $15 an hour will get a pay bump, Morgan said.
The announcement comes less than a week after newly sworn-in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he wanted to end the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana, a cause that Morgan spent several years fighting for.
