Attorney stole $1.7M from man who died to support his gambling addiction, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said they arrested an attorney who stole $1.7 million from the estate of a man who died in Polk County.

Deputies said Jason Penrod admitted to stealing the money.

He claimed he was dealing with personal stress and had a gambling addiction.

He’s now facing charges of felony grand theft.

Investigators believe he also stole money from other clients.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing.

