Attorneys for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple due in court Thursday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple are set to be back in court on Thursday.

Police say Jean Macean stabbed Terry and Brenda Altman to death during last year’s Bike Week.

Officers said Terry and Brenda were biking home from a night out when they were attacked on Wild Olive Avenue about a mile and a half south of their home.

Police said the couple “Check all the boxes to keep themselves safe. Still, they were attacked.”

Last month, a judge ruled that Macean is competent to stand trial, despite some intellectual challenges.

So far, a trial date has not been set.

