Authorities investigate death at apartment complex near UCF

    By: Chip Skambis , Megan Cruz

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a death at an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida on Sunday afternoon. 

    UCF police said they began investigating a death at the Pointe at Central apartment complex near the main campus around 3 p.m. 

    Police said they have no reason to believe there is a threat to the main campus or surrounding area. 

    Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are assisting UCF police with the investigation. 

    The apartment complex is managed by UCF but is privately owned, police said. 

    No further details are available. 

