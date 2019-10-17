Authorities on scene of crash on I-4 westbound near exit 67

KISSIMMEE Fla. - Authorities are on the scene of a crash on I-4 westbound near exit 67.
Skywitness 9 flew over the scene where the road appears to be shut down.
A medical helicopter landed in the middle of the interstate.
This is a breaking story, we are working to get more information.
