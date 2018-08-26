0 Multiple people dead, including suspect, in mass shooting at Jacksonville mall, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are responding to a "mass shooting" at a shopping plaza Sunday afternoon in which multiple people were killed.

The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing shopping plaza around 2 p.m., according to police.

Police said that the suspect, a white man, in the shooting is dead. Police did not identify the suspect.

A spokesperson with UF Health Jacksonville confirms they are treating 6 patients. One is described as being in serious condition; the other five are said to be in good condition.

Memorial Health has also confirmed they have three victims from this shooting. All of their patients are described as being stable.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The shooting reportedly happened at Chicago Pizza in the shopping plaza during a Madden Tournament, according to Action News Jax.

Police have not said exactly how many people were shot.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said multiple have been killed in the shooting.

The City of Jacksonville says Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams are in close contact about this incident. Florida Governor Rick Scott says he has spoken with local authorities and is also coordinating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Additionally, the ATF says they are responding to the scene.

White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the President has been briefed on this shooting and is monitoring this situation.

.@Jaguars owner Shad Khan reacts to deadly mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews https://t.co/IR2bsNXxFS — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 26, 2018

RECAP: Sheriff says one suspect dead, no others sought in mass shooting at Jacksonville Landing. No count on number of those killed/injured, no motive yet. Landing has been cleared. Our coverage continues: https://t.co/1OtstEkywE — Stephanie Brown (@SBrownReports) August 26, 2018

This is at the corner of Bay Street and Laura in downtown #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iyPw4tMvv1 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

#JSO says people are still hiding at the Jacksonville Landing. They’re asking they call 911 so officers can come get you @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/u95FelUgkC — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Madden League Ops (@MaddenLeagueOps) August 26, 2018

