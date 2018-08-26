  • Multiple people dead, including suspect, in mass shooting at Jacksonville mall, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are responding to a "mass shooting" at a shopping plaza Sunday afternoon in which multiple people were killed. 

    The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing shopping plaza around 2 p.m., according to police. 

    Related Headlines

    Police said that the suspect, a white man, in the shooting is dead. Police did not identify the suspect. 

    Read: Madden 19 event was under way when Jacksonville mass shooting happened

    A spokesperson with UF Health Jacksonville confirms they are treating 6 patients. One is described as being in serious condition; the other five are said to be in good condition. 

    Memorial Health has also confirmed they have three victims from this shooting. All of their patients are described as being stable.

    The shooting reportedly happened at Chicago Pizza in the shopping plaza during a Madden Tournament, according to Action News Jax.

    Police have not said exactly how many people were shot.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said multiple have been killed in the shooting. 

    Police said that the suspect, a white man, in the shooting is dead. Police did not identify the suspect. 

    The City of Jacksonville says Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams are in close contact about this incident. Florida Governor Rick Scott says he has spoken with local authorities and is also coordinating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Additionally, the ATF says they are responding to the scene.

    White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the President has been briefed on this shooting and is monitoring this situation.

    Channel 9's Steve Barrett is heading to the scene and will have updates. Follow Steve on Twitter @TVSteveBarrett

    Watch: Jacksonville Sheriff gives update on mass shooting

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories