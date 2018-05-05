Authorities seek missing 1-year-old in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a Cocoa 1-year-old who has been missing for a week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
Thor Killgren was last seen along the 1600 block of Vagabond Street in Cocoa in late April, according to a missing persons bulletin.
Killgren may be in the company of 35-year-old Rosiemie Porter, the bulletin states.
Authorities did not say how Porter, who is also from Cocoa, may know the child.
According to authorities, Killgren is a little over two feet tall and weighs about 23 pounds.
Porter is described as 4-feet, 11-inches tall with brown eyes and weighs about 105 pounds.
Anyone with information on Killgren’s whereabouts is urged to call the FDLE or the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620
