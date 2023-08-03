Avelo Airlines announces its newest destination: Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced its first destination outside the continental United States: Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday, the airlines announced nonstop service between the Tweed-New Haven Airport in Southern Connecticut and Puerto Rico’s San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

The announcement was made at a Puerto Rico-themed ceremony held at Tweed Airport complete with food and music.

“A lot of people have been eagerly awaiting this news. With a large and increasing number of Puerto Ricans calling Connecticut home, this service will make reconnecting with friends and family easier and more affordable than ever. And with winter right around the corner, this Caribbean island treasure is the latest example of how Avelo is inspiring travel in new and exciting ways for Southern Connecticut,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Lev.

Beginning on Nov. 15, Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“This new route is a major milestone for Avelo, but also a big win for Connecticut’s sizeable Puerto Rican population who now have another affordable and convenient way to travel home to see friends and family,” U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Introductory one-way fares between HVN and SJU start at $99, according to a news release.

