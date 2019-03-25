  • AVOID AREA: Police investigate shooting in Leesburg

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    LEESBURG, Fla. - Officers are investigating a shooting at Southside Plaza, the Leesburg Police Department said.

    Officials are asking that people avoid the area.

    Related Headlines

    The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

    Police are searching for a man who fled on foot, officials said.

    No further details have been released. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories