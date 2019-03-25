AVOID AREA: Police investigate shooting in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. - Officers are investigating a shooting at Southside Plaza, the Leesburg Police Department said.
Officials are asking that people avoid the area.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.
Police are searching for a man who fled on foot, officials said.
No further details have been released. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
We are currently working a shooting at Southside Plaza. Please, avoid the area. All we have currently is a B/M wearing a black in color hoodie fled the area on foot, and we are currently searching the area.— Leesburg Police (@LeesburgPolice1) March 25, 2019
Updates will be provided as further information becomes available.
