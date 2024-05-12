Axe-throwing concept eyes Johnson’s Village Marketplace in downtown Clermont

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A downtown Clermont property that had been listed for sale for $3.9 million earlier this year instead may have a new tenant soon.

When Clermont-based developer Darren Johnson told Orlando Business Journal in February he had listed his 3,648-square-foot Johnson’s Village Marketplace property on half an acre at 550 West Ave., he left open the possibility that he instead may keep it and lease it to a “destination” concept.

On May 9, Johnson confirmed to OBJ that Ax-Caliber, an axe-throwing concept with a location in Lakeland, has a signed letter of intent to open at the property. He said a lease deal is pending, subject to a planned-unit development amendment that will go before Clermont City Council later this month.

