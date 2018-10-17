B-CU students continue fight for change

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some Bethune-Cookman UNiversity students are speaking out again about the the crisis threatening the school's legacy.
One problem is the school's debt, which totals more than $100 million.
The other is the accrediting body has placed the school on probation.
Protesters converged on the campus Monday, demonstrating outside the school’s White Hall and chanting “Hail Mary,” a reference to the school’s founder, Mary McLeod Bethune.
The board of trustees if accused of procedural violations in relation to a resolution putting in new financial protections limiting the president’s authority
In January, BCU filed suit against its former president, claiming bribery and corruption over the campus’ newest residence hall.
In August, four board members resigned after the alumni association claimed the school is in more than $120 million debt. Its bond rating was downgraded to junk status.
Students and alumni are asking for a new board of trustees.
The board will meet with the university’s president on Thursday.
