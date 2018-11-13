Baby from Panama City who was treated at Nemours during Hurricane Michael returns home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A story that came out of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Michael has a happy ending.
Raelynn Bowers was just a few days old when she was brought to Nemours in Lake Nona from Panama City.
She was born with a defective heart valve and needed surgery.
Care for that would have been impossible after the hurricane.
“The timing is remarkable. We're happy to have been here for the family,” said cardiac surgeon Jennifer Nelson.
Raelynn has become strong enough to return home.
“We are blessed. Everything was orchestrated by God,” said Raelynn’s mother, Jennifer Bowers.
The staff at Nemours gave Raelynn and her mother a special sendoff that included a poster signed by all the doctors and nurses who cared for her and a Minnie Mouse doll as a memento for her time in Orlando.
