Baby left on driveway likely to find new family quickly, Safe Haven founder says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The one-week old boy who was abandoned on a stranger’s driveway will likely wind up with a new family within months, the founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns predicted.

The boy, whose parents have not yet been identified, was safe and in good condition after being dropped off on Lido Road Monday, police said.

Video showed the boy asleep as the homeowner lifted the blanket to check on him. A second video showed an Orlando police officer holding the baby.

“It really breaks your heart, especially since the option is to be able to leave their baby in the arms of a firefighter or a hospital or call our helpline to get the help that you need,” Safe Haven’s Nick Silverio said.

For decades, Silverio’s organization has worked to strengthen Florida’s Safe Haven laws that allow new parents to drop their children off at fire stations or hospitals, no questions asked.

Silverio said an in-person drop-off is the best option because it allows authorities to inquire about medical histories and needs, if the mothers or fathers are willing to answer.

Silverio said DCF will work with an adoption agency to find the boy a new family, unless the boy’s extended family decides to claim him first, much like the agencies have prospective parents on stand-by when a pregnant woman goes into labor but does not want to keep their child.

He said the ultimate goal is to keep children with their parents, but second to that is the need to give women the assistance they require.

“If a mom is in trouble, if a pregnant girl is in trouble or has difficulties, she doesn’t know what to do, call our helpline,” Silverio said. “We can get you help.”

The Florida help line is 1-877-767-2229. Assistance is available in English, Spanish and Creole.

