0 Band director moved by community's ‘beautiful outreach' after East Ridge HS fire

CLERMONT, Fla. - A fire charred a music room at East Ridge High School in Clermont.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, school officials said they do not believe the fire was intentionally set.

Students and parents said they were devastated when they saw pictures of the instrument and music room after a fire consumed it last week.

Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

The band director, Jack Hart, told Channel 9 that the insurance appraisers were on campus Monday. Hart said he was moved by the “beautiful outreach” and the number of instruments and the amount of money being donated.

Hart said there are between 60 and 70 instruments in the room at any time. Some instruments are owned by the students, others are owned by the school, and some are borrowed, he said.

So far, band parents have raised more than $15,000 via a GoFund Me account.

"It's amazing how the community has come together. Everyone's been looking and searching for old instruments in the attic. Everything helps," parent Christina Smy said.

The band director said the students might be ready for the next home game in two weeks, and for a competition in October if they can get on the field and start practicing again by Thursday.

Hart said the number of damaged instruments is unknown.

Insurance adjusters expect to have an inventory of what was lost by midweek.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.