Bank of America names new Central Florida market president

Bank of America has named a new Central market president for the first time in a decade.

Naveed Shujaat takes over for Steve Alch, who now will focus on his role as managing director for Merrill Southeast Division and still will be based in Orlando.

Shujaat joined the bank in 2006 and most recently was the private bank market executive for Tampa Bay, Orlando and the Space Coast. He previously led multiple consumer markets in Central Florida, as well as in the Southeast division.

