Bank robbery suspect in custody after stealing Seminole deputy's patrol vehicle, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A bank robbery suspect is in custody after officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said they got into an altercation with a deputy and stole a patrol vehicle.
Suspect information has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
