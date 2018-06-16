  • Battered woman rescued after yelling for help from Ocala hotel balcony, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police rescued a woman who ran out onto a hotel balcony and yelled she was being held against her will Friday, officials said. 

    Guests at the Holiday Inn at 3600 SW 38th Avenue started calling 6:11 p.m. saying the woman was begging for help from her hotel balcony, police said. 

    Officers arrived and found the 25-year-old woman “severely beaten” with a head injury, according to a press release. 

    Paramedics transported her to the hospital. 

    With the assistance of hotel staff, police identified five suspects, two men and three women, who know the victim. It was not a random attack, officials said. 

    Police said the suspects have been detained for questioning—but no arrests have been made at this time. 

