SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — An incident at a motel in South Daytona prompted a large police response Friday morning.

It happened at Red Carpet Inn at 1855 South Ridgewood Ave.

Details are limited, but police confirmed it is an aggravated battery investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group